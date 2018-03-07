2018 NAB Show: Cyanview to Introduce IP-based Camera Control System
LAS VEGAS—The 2018 NAB Show will serve as the introduction for Cynaview’s Cy-Stem universal mini-camera control system, which controls specialty cameras to enhance production workflow. Based exclusively on IP technology, Cy-Stem includes an RCP control panel and small hardware modules that address control, image quality and content transport of outside/live broadcasting, such as sports events, reality TV and game shows.
To demo Cy-Stem’s remote control capabilities, the system will be connected via RF to the Silvus Technologies MIMO mesh/MANET technology. The most recent drone applications will also be shown.
The Cyanview product line includes the Cy-RCP, a multi-camera remote control panel. It is supported by the Cy-CI0 for IP control of most cameras, lenses and accessories via a range of protocols. The range also includes: the Cy-GWY gateway, which features the open Ember+ control protocol, an interface to a VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) and video processors, such as the Lawo V__pro8 . Its WAN capability enables remote production.
Also on display will be the Cy-VP4 video processor, which supports four 3G HD (50/60) cameras or a single 4K (25/50/60) camera, as well as advanced chroma correction. It enables image processing of primary and secondary colors to any mini-camera within the production workflow.
The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Cyanview will be in booth C8530. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox