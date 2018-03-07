2018 NAB Show: Cyanview to Introduce IP-based Camera Control System

LAS VEGAS—The 2018 NAB Show will serve as the introduction for Cynaview’s Cy-Stem universal mini-camera control system, which controls specialty cameras to enhance production workflow. Based exclusively on IP technology, Cy-Stem includes an RCP control panel and small hardware modules that address control, image quality and content transport of outside/live broadcasting, such as sports events, reality TV and game shows.

To demo Cy-Stem’s remote control capabilities, the system will be connected via RF to the Silvus Technologies MIMO mesh/MANET technology. The most recent drone applications will also be shown.

The Cyanview product line includes the Cy-RCP, a multi-camera remote control panel. It is supported by the Cy-CI0 for IP control of most cameras, lenses and accessories via a range of protocols. The range also includes: the Cy-GWY gateway, which features the open Ember+ control protocol, an interface to a VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) and video processors, such as the Lawo V__pro8 . Its WAN capability enables remote production.

Also on display will be the Cy-VP4 video processor, which supports four 3G HD (50/60) cameras or a single 4K (25/50/60) camera, as well as advanced chroma correction. It enables image processing of primary and secondary colors to any mini-camera within the production workflow.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Cyanview will be in booth C8530. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

