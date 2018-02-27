2018 NAB Show: Bittree to Present 4K-Video Patchbays

LAS VEGAS—Bittree will present video, audio and data patchbays at the 2018 NAB Show, including the 4K-capable Bittree 12G+ Mini-WECO Coaxial Video Patchbay and 12G+ BNC Coaxial Bulkhead Patch Panel.

Bittree’s video patching systems both enable 4K handling over a 12Gbps cable. In doing so, they eliminate the cumbersome quad-link connectivity often used for 4K-signal transport, while quadrupling the channels that can be routed through each unit. At 24GHz and 20GHz, respectively, the future-friendly 12G+ Mini-WECO and BNC patching systems provide headroom not only for 4K, but also 8K, HDR and potentially higher-bit rate applications.

Bittree’s ProStudio audio patchbays include the 1x16 PS16DB25QX, which provides audio I/O connectivity, choice of male XLR, female XLR, 1/4-inch TRS connections and the ability to pass audio signals to two rear-panel DB25 interfaces.

Other ProStudio audio patchbays include the front-programmable PS48DB25F, with 48 TT bantam connectors in a 2x24 desktop configuration and DB25 rear connectors for Avid ProTools and Tascam gear. The 96-connector PS96DB25F is a front-programmable, 2x48, 1.5RU rackmount version, while the PS96DB25i puts 96 TT (bantam) connections in 1RU of rack space.

Bittree’s high-density keystone data panels can be pre-configured or customized with fiber optic and copper data connections in a single panel, with a wide range of connectivity options.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Bittree will be in booth SU3417. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.