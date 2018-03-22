2018 NAB Show: Accedo to Demo Augmented Reality for Second Screen Experiences

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Accedo will demonstrate how its Accedo One augmented reality platform can deliver a birds-eye view of long-distance sporting events—complete with real-time updates and interactive video experiences—to the viewers’ tablets, smart phones and other portable devices.

This technology is particularly well suited to long-distance sporting events, such as marathons and bike races, augmented by real-time updates. Broadcasters can use this AR platform to complement their live sports broadcasts by sending additional information or interactive experiences as a second screen experience.

Accedo One enables video service providers, brands and broadcasters to overcome the technical challenges of delivering scalable AR video experiences, such as fragmentation of the AR device market and the synchronization of live video with AR interaction and information elements. Accedo will demo AR, virtual reality and other products and services with its key partners, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Comcast and Brightcove.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Accedo will be in booth SU9401CM. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

