NAB 2016 Product Preview: Furniture

Despite the increasing use of mobile devices and systems for producing and monitoring content, much of television and post production still takes place in front of a screen at a console. Production furniture makers are taking their cues from health reports that warn of the danger of long-term sitting by building height-adjustable console systems that give users the option of sitting or standing, while maintaining optimal ergonomics.

Forecast Consoles GCXForecast Consoles will launch the newest addition to its ImageMaster edit consoles and workstations. The GCX offers increased options for user configuration including interchangeable turret modules for future expansion, a variety of countertop shapes and sizes to fit specific environments, and the GCX-S adds electronic height adjustment for increase user comfort, health, and productivity. Launched at NAB last year, the MasterVision line of low profile monitoring consoles will be back with newly added configurations and equipment mounting options. The company will also show off user-inspired updates to the MasteRail console line and Sightline Monitor Wall System.

TBC Consoles’ TS Console future control room conceptTBC Consoles will debut its SmartTrac ST3 Plus, a motorized height adjustable desktop, with an independently height adjustable monitor frame. The frame supports up to 6x24-inch monitors as well as a pair of speakers. This feature was added to allow for separate monitor height adjustment for perfect sightlines. The Plus series is available in the Workstation (full desktop) or Console series, which includes above desk rack turrets, full cable core enclosure, adjustable floor levelers and many accessories.

Also new is TracWall v2, with the option of motorized height adjustability. Each TracWall is custom configured to client specifications and can support an unlimited number of monitors ranging from 24-inch to 90-inch. An adjustable height range of 26-inches allows for multiple sightlines from sit/stand consoles or specific applications requiring certain monitors be optimized for perfect viewing. TracWalls offer a large assortment of options, including speaker and digital clock mounts, and base unit storage for CPU’s or rack equipment.

Winsted will debut its Impulse Dual Sit/Stand consoles, which provide two independently adjustable, ergonomically curved work surfaces. The surfaces can be raised and lowered to meet the needs of individual operators while offering flexibility between sitting and standing. Configuration and technology options include electric-lift legs; Versa-Trak Monitor Mounting System; Safeguard Edge work surface; CPU pedestal; perforated privacy panel; easy-access cable management; three monitor Mount Post Heights; optional decorative end panels, and powder coat paint.