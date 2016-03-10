2016 NAB Show Sets First Digital Futures Exchange

WASHINGTON—Attendees will be given the chance to check out a new conference at the 2016 NAB Show, as the National Association of Broadcasters has announced the launch the Digital Futures Exchange. Powered by the NAB’s Pilot program, formerly NAB Labs, DXF will look to showcase emerging trends and best practices of digital content strategies for broadcasters.

The NAB says the conference will feature interactive discussions on trends and strategies for incorporating digital as part of a station’s business plan. It will also feature presentations by analysts from organizations like Pew Research Center, BIA/Kelsey and the Local Media Association. Attendees will also have the opportunity to examine digital strategies for content and marketing; share digital media spending management examples; exchange ideas for driving digital revenues in local markets; and discussion on the state of the news media, including millennials’ news habits.

The Digital Futures Exchange conference will take place on April 17 in Las Vegas. To see the full schedule, click here.