2016 NAB Show 4K 4Charity Open for Registration, Sponsorship

PORTLAND, ORE.—Runners, get ready to take your mark once again for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2016 NAB Show. Elemental Technologies has announced that for the second year in a row NAB Show attendees can take part in a 4km (2.49 miles) fun run that commemorates advancements in video technology by global media and entertainment industry leaders and technology vendors that support them, while also supporting local and international charities. Registration for participation and sponsorship is now open.

The run will take place on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:30 a.m. through Sunset Park in Las Vegas. Free transportation will be provided both to and from the race from major NAB Show hotels.

All proceeds raised by the event will go to Mercy Corps, a global charity that helps people around the world survive and thrive after conflict, crisis and natural disasters, as well as Las Vegas-based charity The Shaded Tree, which is a shelter for women, children and pets that are victims of domestic abuse. This will be the fourth event in the 4K 4Charity series that has made stops at other conventions, and to date has raised more than $200,000.

Current sponsors for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2016 NAB Show include Aspera, Brightcove, Verimatrix, NAB and media partners NewBay Media and Rapid TV News. The deadline for sponsorship commitments is Feb. 29. For more information, contact Laura Barber at laurab@elementaltechnologies.com.

For more information on the run, or to register, please visit www.4K4Charity.com.