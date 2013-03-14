2013 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award Goes to Hubbard

NEW YORK —Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. Chairman Stanley S. Hubbard will be the recipient of this year’s Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. He will be recognized at The Broadcasters Foundation of America Breakfast on April 10, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas during the NAB Show.



Hubbard Broadcasting owns 13 television and 17 radio stations, F&F Productions ReelzChannel and is the controlling shareholder of Ovation TV.



Hubbard oversaw the building of a successful UHF television station in a VHF market; helped to create an early satellite newsgathering organization; and established U.S. Satellite Broadcasting. He is a recipient of the Satellite Broadcasting Communications Association’s Arthur C. Clarke Award, the NAB Distinguished Service and the University of Minnesota M Club Lifetime Achievement award.



He is also a member of the NAB, the BFA and the International Radio and Television Society.



The Lowry Mays award honors an individual in the broadcasting industry who “exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship,” the BFA says.



For more information and to register for the breakfast, contact 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.



