2012 Hollywood Post Alliance Awards Announces Nominees

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced the nominees for the 2012 HPA Awards. The Awards honor excellence in post production and recognizes the achievements of individuals and companies engaged in significant work in post production.



The nominees in the 12 craft categories were chosen from a field of entries in color grading, editing, sound and compositing for motion pictures, commercials and television.



This year marked the largest number of entries in the Awards’ history. The winners of the 2012 HPA Awards will be announced at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2012.



The nominees for the 2012 HPA Awards are:

Outstanding Color Grading using a DI process–Feature Film

Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories

“Drive”

Tom Poole // Company 3



“Prometheus”

Stephen Nakamura // Company 3



“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”

James Norman // 1000volt



“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Adam Glasman // Company 3



“The Iron Lady”

Rob Pizzey // Company 3



Outstanding Color Grading–­Television

Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories



“Game of Thrones–The Prince of Winterfell”

Joe Finley // Modern Video Film



“Magic City – Castles Made of Sand”

Tony D’Amore // Technicolor Creative Services Hollywood



“Hatfields & McCoys Miniseries–Night 2”

Lorraine Grant



“Castle–The Blue Butterfly”

Tony Smith // Encore



“Boardwalk Empire–21”

Martin Zeichner // Technicolor-PostWorks New York



Outstanding Color Grading–Commercial

Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories



Captain Morgan “Secret Passage”

Tim Masick // Company 3



Audi “Ahab”

Sean Coleman // Company 3



Chrysler “Halftime in America”

Siggy Ferstl // Company 3

Ciroc “Rat Pack”

Dave Hussey // Company 3



Elizabeth Arden “Wonderstruck”

Tim Masick // Company 3



Outstanding Editing – Feature Film

Sponsored by Avid Technology



“The Artist”

Michel Hazanavicius // La Classe Américaine

Anne-Sophie Bion



“The Dark Knight Rises”

Lee Smith, A.C.E.



“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Kirk Baxter, A.C.E. and Angus Wall, A.C.E.



“Hugo”

Thelma Schoonmaker, A.C.E. // Sikelia Productions



“Marvel’s The Avengers”

Jeff Ford, A.C.E. and Lisa Lassek



Outstanding Editing–­Television

Sponsored by Avid Technology



“Breaking Bad—Face Off”

Skip Macdonald, A.C.E.



“Downton Abbey ­Series 2 Episode 7”

John Wilson, A.C.E. // Carnival Film & Television



“Boardwalk Empire­–Under God’s Power She Flourishes”

Kate Sanford, A.C.E.



“Homeland–­Pilot”

Jordan Goldman and David Latham



“Final Witness–­Graveyard Love”

Miky Wolf // Big Sky Editorial



“Dexter--Those Kinds of Things”

Louis Cioffi, A.C.E.



Outstanding Editing­Commercial

Sponsored by Avid Technology



ESPN MLB “Walk Off”

Jeff Ferruzzo // Outside Editorial



Werthers “Magic”

Kristin McCasey // Therapy Studios



MasterCard “Tango”

Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial



Miller64 “Living the Dream”

Jeff Ferruzzo // Outside Editorial



Telekom “Life”

Doobie White // Therapy Studios



Outstanding Sound--Feature Film

“The Hunger Games”

Lon Bender, Bill Dean, Kris Fenske and Glynna Grimala // Soundelux

Mike Prestwood Smith and Michael Keller // Todd AO



“Brave”

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, E.J. Holowicki and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle // Skywalker Sound



“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

Skip Lievsay, Blake Leyh, Eliza Paley and Paul Urmson // Warner Bros. Sound



“The Adventures of Tin Tin”

Chris Ward, Brent Burge, Michael Hedges, Christopher Boyes and Andy Nelson // Park Road Post Production



“Safe House”

Conrad Kuhne, Chris Jenkins and Frank A. Montaño // Universal Studios Sound

Per Hallberg // Soundelux



Outstanding Sound­Television



“Grimm­Pilot”

Mark Lanza, Larry Mann, Alan Decker and Nello Torri // Universal Sound



“Person of Interest­–Matsya Nyaya”

Scott Weber and Keith Rogers // Disney Digital Studio Services

Tom de Gorter and Matt Sawelson // Atomic Sound



“Hatfields & McCoys Miniseries­ –Night 3”

Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern



“The Walking Dead–Beside the Dying Fire”

Jerry Ross, Lou Thomas, Tim Farrell, Gary Rogers, Dan Hiland, Phil Barrie and Bartek Swiatek // Warner Bros. Sound



“Homeland­Finale: Marine One”

Craig Dellinger, Jonathan Golodner and Larry Goeb // Sony Pictures Studios

Alan Decker and Nello Torri // Universal Sound



Outstanding Sound–­Commercial



Lurpak “Rainbow”

Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios



Nissan Leaf “Gas Powered Everything”

Jimmy Hite // Margarita Mix Santa Monica



Durex “Vinyl”

Jack Sedgwick // Wave Studios



Cadbury’s “Twirly Gig”

Parv Thind // Wave Studios



Irish Road Safety “Drug Driving Night Out”

Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios



Outstanding Compositing­Feature Film



“Marvel’s The Avengers”

Matt Holland, Tim Hey, Caterina Schiffers and Steve McGillen // Weta Digital



“Battleship”

Marshall Krasser, Ben O’Brien, Sherry Hitch and Mike Conte // Industrial Light & Magic



“John Carter”

Zave Jackson, Helen Newby, Aymeric Perceval and Jamie Wood// Cinesite Ltd.



“Prometheus”

Alfred Murrle, Christoph Salzmann, Florian Schroeder and Paul Redican // Weta Digital



“Marvel’s The Avengers”

Nelson Sepulveda, Alan Travis, Peter Demarest and Chris Bayz // Industrial Light & Magic



Outstanding Compositing –Television



“The River–­Row, Row, Row Your Boat”

Stephan Fleet, Mitch Gates, Charley Carlat and Sarah McGrail // Encore



“Castle–Head Case”

Mitch Gates, Rick Ramirez, Jeremy Jozwik and Brian McIntyre // Encore



“Great Expectations­Episode 3”

Henry Badgett, Stuart Bullen, Markus Kuha and Simon Rowe // BlueBolt



“NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service­–Rekindled”

Bob Minshall, Mark Intravartolo, Jeremy Jozwik and Carrie Smith // Encore



Outstanding Compositing–Commercial



Sky Sports “Do the Fold”

David Lebensfeld, Grant Miller, Nick Sorenson and John Martini // Ingenuity Engine



Tooheys Extra Dry “Nocturnal Migration”

Colin Renshaw, Matt Chance and Urs Furrer // Alt.vfx



Chevy “2012 Silverado”

Benjamin Walsh, Dominik Bauch and Nicholas Kim // Method Studios



BP “Side By Side”

Glen Noren, Paul Rosckes, Marko Markewycz and Mark Walczak // Optimus



Trust Bank “Bus”

David Lebensfeld, Grant Miller, Nick Sorenson and John Martini // Ingenuity Engine



The HPA will also honor winners of the Engineering Excellence Award, sponsored by NAB Show, as well as present the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production, in addition to the prestigious Charles S. Swartz Award, which recognizes contributions that have advanced and provided a unique purpose to the field.



Tickets will be available beginning Sept. 17. They can be purchased online at www.hpaawards.net, by calling the HPA at 213.614.0860 or by emailing info@hpaawards.net.







