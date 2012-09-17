2012 Hollywood Post Alliance Awards Announces Nominees
LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced the nominees for the 2012 HPA Awards. The Awards honor excellence in post production and recognizes the achievements of individuals and companies engaged in significant work in post production.
The nominees in the 12 craft categories were chosen from a field of entries in color grading, editing, sound and compositing for motion pictures, commercials and television.
This year marked the largest number of entries in the Awards’ history. The winners of the 2012 HPA Awards will be announced at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2012.
The nominees for the 2012 HPA Awards are:
Outstanding Color Grading using a DI process–Feature Film
Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories
“Drive”
Tom Poole // Company 3
“Prometheus”
Stephen Nakamura // Company 3
“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”
James Norman // 1000volt
“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
Adam Glasman // Company 3
“The Iron Lady”
Rob Pizzey // Company 3
Outstanding Color Grading–Television
Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories
“Game of Thrones–The Prince of Winterfell”
Joe Finley // Modern Video Film
“Magic City – Castles Made of Sand”
Tony D’Amore // Technicolor Creative Services Hollywood
“Hatfields & McCoys Miniseries–Night 2”
Lorraine Grant
“Castle–The Blue Butterfly”
Tony Smith // Encore
“Boardwalk Empire–21”
Martin Zeichner // Technicolor-PostWorks New York
Outstanding Color Grading–Commercial
Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories
Captain Morgan “Secret Passage”
Tim Masick // Company 3
Audi “Ahab”
Sean Coleman // Company 3
Chrysler “Halftime in America”
Siggy Ferstl // Company 3
Ciroc “Rat Pack”
Dave Hussey // Company 3
Elizabeth Arden “Wonderstruck”
Tim Masick // Company 3
Outstanding Editing – Feature Film
Sponsored by Avid Technology
“The Artist”
Michel Hazanavicius // La Classe Américaine
Anne-Sophie Bion
“The Dark Knight Rises”
Lee Smith, A.C.E.
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Kirk Baxter, A.C.E. and Angus Wall, A.C.E.
“Hugo”
Thelma Schoonmaker, A.C.E. // Sikelia Productions
“Marvel’s The Avengers”
Jeff Ford, A.C.E. and Lisa Lassek
Outstanding Editing–Television
Sponsored by Avid Technology
“Breaking Bad—Face Off”
Skip Macdonald, A.C.E.
“Downton Abbey Series 2 Episode 7”
John Wilson, A.C.E. // Carnival Film & Television
“Boardwalk Empire–Under God’s Power She Flourishes”
Kate Sanford, A.C.E.
“Homeland–Pilot”
Jordan Goldman and David Latham
“Final Witness–Graveyard Love”
Miky Wolf // Big Sky Editorial
“Dexter--Those Kinds of Things”
Louis Cioffi, A.C.E.
Outstanding EditingCommercial
Sponsored by Avid Technology
ESPN MLB “Walk Off”
Jeff Ferruzzo // Outside Editorial
Werthers “Magic”
Kristin McCasey // Therapy Studios
MasterCard “Tango”
Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial
Miller64 “Living the Dream”
Jeff Ferruzzo // Outside Editorial
Telekom “Life”
Doobie White // Therapy Studios
Outstanding Sound--Feature Film
“The Hunger Games”
Lon Bender, Bill Dean, Kris Fenske and Glynna Grimala // Soundelux
Mike Prestwood Smith and Michael Keller // Todd AO
“Brave”
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, E.J. Holowicki and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle // Skywalker Sound
“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Skip Lievsay, Blake Leyh, Eliza Paley and Paul Urmson // Warner Bros. Sound
“The Adventures of Tin Tin”
Chris Ward, Brent Burge, Michael Hedges, Christopher Boyes and Andy Nelson // Park Road Post Production
“Safe House”
Conrad Kuhne, Chris Jenkins and Frank A. Montaño // Universal Studios Sound
Per Hallberg // Soundelux
Outstanding SoundTelevision
“GrimmPilot”
Mark Lanza, Larry Mann, Alan Decker and Nello Torri // Universal Sound
“Person of Interest–Matsya Nyaya”
Scott Weber and Keith Rogers // Disney Digital Studio Services
Tom de Gorter and Matt Sawelson // Atomic Sound
“Hatfields & McCoys Miniseries –Night 3”
Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
“The Walking Dead–Beside the Dying Fire”
Jerry Ross, Lou Thomas, Tim Farrell, Gary Rogers, Dan Hiland, Phil Barrie and Bartek Swiatek // Warner Bros. Sound
“HomelandFinale: Marine One”
Craig Dellinger, Jonathan Golodner and Larry Goeb // Sony Pictures Studios
Alan Decker and Nello Torri // Universal Sound
Outstanding Sound–Commercial
Lurpak “Rainbow”
Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios
Nissan Leaf “Gas Powered Everything”
Jimmy Hite // Margarita Mix Santa Monica
Durex “Vinyl”
Jack Sedgwick // Wave Studios
Cadbury’s “Twirly Gig”
Parv Thind // Wave Studios
Irish Road Safety “Drug Driving Night Out”
Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios
Outstanding CompositingFeature Film
“Marvel’s The Avengers”
Matt Holland, Tim Hey, Caterina Schiffers and Steve McGillen // Weta Digital
“Battleship”
Marshall Krasser, Ben O’Brien, Sherry Hitch and Mike Conte // Industrial Light & Magic
“John Carter”
Zave Jackson, Helen Newby, Aymeric Perceval and Jamie Wood// Cinesite Ltd.
“Prometheus”
Alfred Murrle, Christoph Salzmann, Florian Schroeder and Paul Redican // Weta Digital
“Marvel’s The Avengers”
Nelson Sepulveda, Alan Travis, Peter Demarest and Chris Bayz // Industrial Light & Magic
Outstanding Compositing –Television
“The River–Row, Row, Row Your Boat”
Stephan Fleet, Mitch Gates, Charley Carlat and Sarah McGrail // Encore
“Castle–Head Case”
Mitch Gates, Rick Ramirez, Jeremy Jozwik and Brian McIntyre // Encore
“Great ExpectationsEpisode 3”
Henry Badgett, Stuart Bullen, Markus Kuha and Simon Rowe // BlueBolt
“NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service–Rekindled”
Bob Minshall, Mark Intravartolo, Jeremy Jozwik and Carrie Smith // Encore
Outstanding Compositing–Commercial
Sky Sports “Do the Fold”
David Lebensfeld, Grant Miller, Nick Sorenson and John Martini // Ingenuity Engine
Tooheys Extra Dry “Nocturnal Migration”
Colin Renshaw, Matt Chance and Urs Furrer // Alt.vfx
Chevy “2012 Silverado”
Benjamin Walsh, Dominik Bauch and Nicholas Kim // Method Studios
BP “Side By Side”
Glen Noren, Paul Rosckes, Marko Markewycz and Mark Walczak // Optimus
Trust Bank “Bus”
David Lebensfeld, Grant Miller, Nick Sorenson and John Martini // Ingenuity Engine
The HPA will also honor winners of the Engineering Excellence Award, sponsored by NAB Show, as well as present the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production, in addition to the prestigious Charles S. Swartz Award, which recognizes contributions that have advanced and provided a unique purpose to the field.
Tickets will be available beginning Sept. 17. They can be purchased online at www.hpaawards.net, by calling the HPA at 213.614.0860 or by emailing info@hpaawards.net.
