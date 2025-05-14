HPS to Host the International Broadcast Center During 2028 Olympics

INGLEWOOD, Calif.—Los Angeles Rams owner E. Stanley Kroenke has announced plans to develop a massive state-of-the-art movie studio and production facility called Hollywood Park Studios. The facility, which is being developed as part of the 300-acre mixed-use destination in Inglewood, Calif., will initially be used to host the International Broadcast Center during the 2028 Olympics in L.A.

As the host site of the International Broadcast Center (IBC) for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28), Hollywood Park Studios will house hundreds of media rights holders from around the world who have acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the coverage of the Games.

During the games, the IBC will offer broadcasters space for offices, studios and control rooms, as well as other services, that will be used to deliver broadcast and digital coverage of the event. Following the Games in 2028, HPS will be available for use for studio production and operations.

Construction on the facility is slated to start in late May.

"The vision for Hollywood Park has always been to build a city within a city combining media, entertainment and technology that will transform the greater Los Angeles area," said Kroenke. "We are thrilled to expand the role we will play in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games by hosting the International Broadcast Center and the global media outlets who will call it home during that summer. Beyond 2028, Hollywood Park Studios will be open to welcome a new industry to our live, work, play destination and bring a little bit of Hollywood to Hollywood Park."

HPS is part of Hollywood Park's master development plan, focusing on media, entertainment, and technology (MET), anchored by SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, and the NFL Media office building. All MET facilities, including HPS, have on campus access to retail stores, restaurants, and a hotel, the developer reported.

Hosting the IBC is the latest element of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games which will take place at Hollywood Park. It was previously announced that SoFi Stadium will be converted into the largest Olympic Swimming venue in history during the Olympic Games and will host the Olympic Opening Ceremony together with the LA Memorial Coliseum, as well as the Opening Ceremony for L.A.'s first ever Paralympic Games in 2028.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"LA28 is proud to be the inaugural tenant of this new state-of-the-art studio in the heart of Inglewood, a key Venue City for the 2028 Games," said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover. "The International Broadcast Center will serve as one of our first fully operational facilities for the Games, capturing every inspiring moment of the LA28 Games. We're excited to collaborate with our valued partners at Hollywood Park, the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), International Olympic Committee (IOC), and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to create a world-class broadcast hub that will showcase the best of Los Angeles to billions of viewers."

The first phase of Hollywood Park Studios will occupy 12 acres and will consist of five sound stages, each 18,000 square feet, two of which open to a single 36,000 square foot stage. In addition, HPS will have a three-story 80,000 square foot office building to support stage, production, and post-production activities. HPS will have a dedicated open base camp area, and a parking structure that can accommodate 1,100 cars. In addition, the ground level of the garage features a 20' high bay area to accommodate sixty trailers with power to support movie production activities. Finally, HPS will have mill facilities and will provide full equipment rental services, HPS reported.

The Hollywood Park campus provides for additional phased development of up to 20 build-to-suit stages and an additional 200,000 square feet of related office space with additional structured parking. The first phase and future development will be connected to the campus-wide fiber ring and power centers.

Global architecture and design firm Gensler spearheaded the design for HPS, Clayco will serve as the general contractor, and Pacific Edge as project manager, with financing arranged by Guggenheim Investments.