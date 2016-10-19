Wohler to Display Advanced Monitoring, Metering Solutions

The Wohler Technologies booth will feature the company’s latest monitoring technologies during NAB Show New York. Among the offerings will be its new IP-based solutions, including the iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer, which features an intuitive front-panel control surface for individual master and per-channel mixing and muting. The iAM-AUDIO series of audio monitors offers touch-panel interfaces to allow intuitive command and control of the unit and new I/O options. The new Dante- and Ravenna-capable modules bring audio-over-IP monitoring functionality to the AMP2-16V platform.



The AMP1-8-M dual input SDI 8-channel audio monitor will also be on display. The latest iAM-VIDEO multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering devices are the latest products in Wohler’s iAM Series of intelligent, adaptable, rackmounted monitoring equipment, and will also be demonstrated.



Booth: 1701