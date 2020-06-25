'Spring Show @ Home: Hot New Products' Webcast

As the consumption of media expands to new platforms, there are new ways to deliver the information and entertainment consumers want. Find out what is on the horizon for new gear to help broadcasters transition to NextGen TV as well as how 5G and OTT will impact the television industry.

Speakers:

Tom Butts, Content Director, TV Technology

Michael Guthrie, Technology Specialist and Sales Strategist, Harmonic Inc.

