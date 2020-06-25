'Spring Show @ Home: Hot New Products' Webcast
By TVT Staff
As the consumption of media expands to new platforms, there are new ways to deliver the information and entertainment consumers want. Find out what is on the horizon for new gear to help broadcasters transition to NextGen TV as well as how 5G and OTT will impact the television industry.
Speakers:
Tom Butts, Content Director, TV Technology
Michael Guthrie, Technology Specialist and Sales Strategist, Harmonic Inc.
