NAB Show in Review Webcast Now Available on Demand

The NAB Show in Las Vegas unveiled cutting-edge technology trends shaping today's Media and Entertainment (M&E) landscape and provided insights into future developments.

With a pervasive presence of cloud technology and discussions revolving around AI, notably Generative AI in media, the event highlighted advancements enhancing professional workflows.

Noteworthy developments include solutions for high-resolution content (e.g., 4K and 8K Ultra HD), HDR for richer color depth, and immersive audio experiences. Additionally, improvements in SDI and IP protocols were evident, underscoring the continued relevance of on-prem operations alongside cloud integration for scalability.

These trends, among others, were explored in this free TV Tech Talk with TV Tech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz and Simon Hawkings, director of Sales Strategy and Business Acceleration at Ross Video.