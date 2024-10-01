September TV Tech Talk Now Available On Demand

With the proliferation of platforms, content owners have never-before-available opportunities to monetize their content in ways that reach consumers on their preferred viewing devices. However, making the most of those opportunities isn't without its challenges.

Traditional media workflows were never designed to deal with all of the subtleties that must be taken into consideration before a piece of content created originally for a viewing experience, such as in the home on an HDTV, can be monetized for audiences watching on their smartphone or tablet.

The secret to success is finding workflow methods that leverage tools such as AI and ML to automate reworking content for new platforms, thereby preserving revenues that otherwise would shoulder the added expense of manually repurposing content.

In this September 2024 Webcast, TV Tech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz and Costa Nikols, Exec-Team Strategy Advisor, M&E Telos Alliance discuss the challenges and opportunities in optimizing content monetization.