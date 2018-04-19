SBE Seeks Award Nominations

INDIANAPOLIS — Awards season may be over for Hollywood, but it’s just heating up for broadcast engineers.

The Society of Broadcast Engineers is now accepting nominations for the Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year and the James C. Wulliman SBE Educator of the Year awards, as well as the SBE Freedom Award and the SBE Technology Award, among others.

Additionally, SBE chapters should nominate a member for the Chapter Engineer of the Year award for the sixth year. Deadline for all nominations is June 15, 2018.

There are 13 total awards presented annually. The categories are broken down into individual and chapter awards.

Email Certification Director Megan Clappe or SBE Awards Committee Chair Jason Ornellas for more information.