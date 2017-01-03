Production Innovation Awards 2016 Program Guide Now Available

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—The fourth annual NewBay Media Production Innovation Awards Program Guide is now available. This resource introduces all of the nominees and winners of the 2016 Product Innovation Awards, which honored products that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio users.

The Program Guide features all of the nominees, as submitted by the manufacturers. The winners were selected by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio Magazine.

Read the full Program Guide here.