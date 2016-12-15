Winners of 2016 Product Innovation Awards Announced

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay’s Broadcast/Video Group has announced the following winners of its 2016 Product Innovation Awards:

TV TECHNOLOGY

Adder Technology - ADDERLink XDIP

Apantac - Mi-16 Video Multiviewer

Belden - Belden 4K UHD 12G SDI Coaxial Cable

Black Box Corp. - InvisaPC

Clear-Com - Agent-IC

Cobalt Digital - FAST-Stream

Comprompter News and Automation - Caption Central Multiple Live Voice Captioning

Da-Lite - Parallax Projection Screen

Flanders Scientific - BoxIO Dual-Channel LUT Box

Grass Valley - GV Korona K-Frame S-Series Production Switcher

Grass Valley - LDX 86N Camera Head

Harmonic - Harmonic VOS Cloud Media Processing Platform

IDS- IDS Airborne RF Measurement Systems

Interra Systems - BATON+ Workflow QC, Data Analytics, and Centralized Management Console

iQ Media - iQ Media Real-Time TV Analytics

iZotope - Neutron Advanced Audio Mixing Plug-in

LBA Group - CAMI AM Tower Broadband TV Isocouplers

MultiDyne - openGear OG-3600 Modular Series for Fiber Transport

NewsMaker Systems - NewsCaster Control Automated News Production

Snell Advanced Media - LiveTouch 4K

Triveni Digital - StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Analyzer

Vizrt - Viz Story

DIGITAL VIDEO

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Video Assist 4K

Edgeware - Edgeware TV CDN

Flanders Scientific - DM240 Color Critical Production Monitor

Sigma Corporation of America - Sigma Cine Lenses

Sony - PXW-Z450 2/3-inch Shoulder-mount 4K Camcorder & PXW-X400 2/3-inch Shoulder-mount HD Camcorder

VIDEO EDGE

Aspera, an IBM company - FASPStream

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Duplicator 4K Encoder & SD Card Recorder

Cedexis - The Cedexis Buffer Killer

Verizon Digital Media Services– Live Streaming Solution

GOVERNMENT VIDEO

1 Beyond - EZPetaSAN Multi-Petabyte Video SAN Storage

Da-Lite - Flex Plex

MultiDyne - openGear OG-3600 Modular Series for Fiber Transport

RADIO MAGAZINE

Henry Engineering – Systems Alert Monitor (“SAM”)

RADIO WORLD

Studer - Glacier Series of Customizable Broadcast Audio Control Surfaces

WaveArt - Wave Series Medium-Power FM Transmitters

All nominated products will be featured in the PIA Program Guide, to be posted shortly and disseminated to readers of the publications named above.

NewBay’s Product Innovation Award, launched in 2013, recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.