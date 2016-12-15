Winners of 2016 Product Innovation Awards Announced
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay’s Broadcast/Video Group has announced the following winners of its 2016 Product Innovation Awards:
TV TECHNOLOGY
Adder Technology - ADDERLink XDIP
Apantac - Mi-16 Video Multiviewer
Belden - Belden 4K UHD 12G SDI Coaxial Cable
Black Box Corp. - InvisaPC
Clear-Com - Agent-IC
Cobalt Digital - FAST-Stream
Comprompter News and Automation - Caption Central Multiple Live Voice Captioning
Da-Lite - Parallax Projection Screen
Flanders Scientific - BoxIO Dual-Channel LUT Box
Grass Valley - GV Korona K-Frame S-Series Production Switcher
Grass Valley - LDX 86N Camera Head
Harmonic - Harmonic VOS Cloud Media Processing Platform
IDS- IDS Airborne RF Measurement Systems
Interra Systems - BATON+ Workflow QC, Data Analytics, and Centralized Management Console
iQ Media - iQ Media Real-Time TV Analytics
iZotope - Neutron Advanced Audio Mixing Plug-in
LBA Group - CAMI AM Tower Broadband TV Isocouplers
MultiDyne - openGear OG-3600 Modular Series for Fiber Transport
NewsMaker Systems - NewsCaster Control Automated News Production
Snell Advanced Media - LiveTouch 4K
Triveni Digital - StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Analyzer
Vizrt - Viz Story
DIGITAL VIDEO
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Video Assist 4K
Edgeware - Edgeware TV CDN
Flanders Scientific - DM240 Color Critical Production Monitor
Sigma Corporation of America - Sigma Cine Lenses
Sony - PXW-Z450 2/3-inch Shoulder-mount 4K Camcorder & PXW-X400 2/3-inch Shoulder-mount HD Camcorder
VIDEO EDGE
Aspera, an IBM company - FASPStream
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Duplicator 4K Encoder & SD Card Recorder
Cedexis - The Cedexis Buffer Killer
Verizon Digital Media Services– Live Streaming Solution
GOVERNMENT VIDEO
1 Beyond - EZPetaSAN Multi-Petabyte Video SAN Storage
Da-Lite - Flex Plex
MultiDyne - openGear OG-3600 Modular Series for Fiber Transport
RADIO MAGAZINE
Henry Engineering – Systems Alert Monitor (“SAM”)
RADIO WORLD
Studer - Glacier Series of Customizable Broadcast Audio Control Surfaces
WaveArt - Wave Series Medium-Power FM Transmitters
All nominated products will be featured in the PIA Program Guide, to be posted shortly and disseminated to readers of the publications named above.
NewBay’s Product Innovation Award, launched in 2013, recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.
