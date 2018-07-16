Nominations Open for 2018 IBC Show Best of Show Awards

Future is now accepting entries for this year's IBC Best of Show Awards program.

In addition to TVBEurope, Best of Show Awards will be given out by Future publications: Audio Media International, PSNEurope,Radio World International,Installation and AV Technology Europe.

The 2018 awards program features five brand new categories through which to enter products, each aligned to specific areas of the broadcast workflow that will be on display at this year’s show.

The TVBEurope awards are now broken down into three distinct categories: Production & Post; Content Management; and Delivery & Distribution. The PSNEurope category will cover all Broadcast Audio products and solutions, while the Radio World International category will encompass all product innovations targeted for Radio Broadcast Solutions.

IBC exhibitors can submit a product for consideration by one or more of these publications, and may submit multiple products. There is no limit for entries, but please note that each entry will require a separate entry and payment.

Entries close on Sept. 10 and nominations received before Aug. 31 will benefit from early bird pricing of £365 + VAT per entry.

The shortlist will be announced on Sept. 12 and Future Best of Show judges will vet shortlisted products at the show, with winners announced on Sept. 16.