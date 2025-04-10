2025 NAB Show Attracts 55,000 Registered Attendees

LAS VEGAS—As the 2025 NAB Show wrapped up on April 9, the National Association of Broadcasters reported that the event attracted 55,000 registered attendees from 160 countries.

The organizers also reported that the 2026 NAB Show will be held April 18-22, 2026 (Exhibits 19-22) in Las Vegas.

Despite concerns about stricter U.S. border controls, the NAB reported that one out of four attendees traveled from outside the U.S. (26%) to the event. This year’s Show also reported a remarkable growth in first-time registrants. Over half (53%) of participants were registering for the first time, a trend that reflects the growing appeal and relevance of NAB Show on a global scale, the NAB reported.

“The 2025 NAB Show truly exemplified the vibrant evolution of media and entertainment, debuting tools and technologies for all storytellers,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Show. “This year’s show provided a global platform for innovation, diverse voices, and forward-thinking conversations that will shape the future of storytelling and empower everyone to become a content creator.”

The show also helped define the future of the evolving media and entertainment landscape, the NAB said, with key trends such as artificial intelligence, the creator economy, and the intersection of sports and technology at the forefront. (See TV Tech’s full coverage, here .)

NAB Show featured nearly 1,100 global exhibitors, including 125 first time exhibitors. Global brands included Adobe, AWS, AT&T Business, Canon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujifilm, Intel, Microsoft, Nikon, Quantum Corporation, Riedel, Ross Video, Sony, and Verizon Business. The exhibit floor spanned more than eight soccer fields of innovation – reinforcing NAB Show as the hub for media and entertainment professionals worldwide.

“This is our Super Bowl,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video, a 2025 NAB Show exhibitor. “You've got to come to NAB - it's the biggest trade show in our industry. This is our chance to show the full breadth of our portfolio to all our customers.”

NAB Show also brought together a broad spectrum of thought leaders, including representatives from major corporations like the Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal, TikTok, and YouTube.

Top speakers included:

Gotham Chopra, Co-founder ROS (Religion of Sports)

Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group

Nick Khan, President & CEO, WWE

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Chief Content Officer, WWE

Dhar Mann and Sean Atkins from Dhar Mann Studios

Steven A. Smith, Television Host, ESPN

The show featured more than 550 conference sessions and more than 1,000 speakers. The inclusion of new voices and fresh topics on the stage emphasized NAB Show’s commitment to providing a platform for innovation and forward-thinking discussions, the organizers reported.

Notable conference tracks included:

Sports Summit – This inaugural track explored the rapid convergence of sports, media, and technology, featuring insights from leaders such as Portia Archer, CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association.

Business of Entertainment - Produced in partnership with The Ankler, thought leaders addressed media dealmaking, content bundles, new advertising models, the state of production, and the intersection of Hollywood and the creator economy.

Sessions on topics such as AWS, AI, and sports streaming saw high attendance, demonstrating the industry’s growing demand for knowledge on emerging technologies. Additional highlights on the show floor included The Creator Lab, a dedicated space for digital creators to engage with new tools and resources to enhance their brands.

During the show, NAB took another significant step forward with the launch of its Creator Council. This new advisory group, composed of influential creators and thought leaders, is designed to amplify creators' voices and guide NAB’s engagement with the creator economy. With a focus on staying aligned with the evolving needs of creators, the council will provide strategic advice, helping NAB shape industry trends and continue to be a key player in the future of content creation.

In addition, the 2025 NAB Show served as the backdrop for several major industry announcements. Sony announced its HDC-F5500V and the HDC-P50A. Verizon also announced its range of innovative solutions including a first-of-its-kind portable Private 5G Network framework designed to reduce pain points for live broadcasters.