Guide to 2023 TV Tech Product Innovation Awards Now Available

By TVT Staff
Awards honor outstanding product introductions for the TV and professional video industry

(Image credit: Future)

The Guide to TV Tech's 2023 Product Innovation Awards is now available for download. The awards honor outstanding product introductions that serve the TV and professional video industry.

The products featured in this Program Guide were nominated by manufacturers who paid a fee for award consideration. The winners, identified here by the WINNER logo, were selected by a panel of professional users, and the editors and technical contributors to TV Tech.

