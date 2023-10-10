TV Tech Announces Winners of 2023 Product Innovation Awards
Now in its 10th year, PIAs recognize technical excellence in the latest products for M&E
TV Tech has announced the winners of the 2023 Product Innovation Awards. Now in their 10th year, the Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing of products serving the TV/pro video industry.
Winners and nominees will be featured in the Product Innovation Awards Program Guide that will be distributed via email to all TV Tech readers.
The recipients are:
Adobe - Premiere Pro Text-Based Editing
Amagi - Amagi NOW
Amazon Web Services - Amazon IVS Real-Time Streaming
Amazon Web Services - AWS Elemental Link UHD Integration with AWS Elemental Media Connect
AMD - AMD Alveo MA35D Media Accelerator
Avid - Media Composer PhraseFind AI and ScriptSync AI
Avid - Pro Tools | MTRX II Audio Interface
Backlight - cineSync
Canon - Canon Flex Zoom lenses: CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S/SP wide-angle zoom lens and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L S/SP telephoto zoom lens
Cobalt Digital - WAVE Remote Control Panel Series
Haivision - Haivision Pro460
Harmonic - Harmonic VOS360 Ad SaaS
Matrox Video - Matrox ORIGIN
Newsbridge - MXT-1 Generative AI Indexing Technology
Nextologies - 10TX
Pearl TV - RUN3TV
Scripps Nexstar - HPE Sony Mobile Wireless Data Over TV Signals
Shure Inc. - AD600 Axient Digital Spectrum Manager
Sony Electronics - BVM-HX3110
Sony Electronics - NXL-ME80
Telestream - Vantage Cloud
Telos Alliance - Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server WorkflowCreator
Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity VIP App
Triveni Digital - ATSC 3.0 Translator
TVU Networks - ONE
