TV Tech Announces Winners of 2023 Product Innovation Awards

TV Tech has announced the winners of the 2023 Product Innovation Awards. Now in their 10th year, the Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing of products serving the TV/pro video industry.

Winners and nominees will be featured in the Product Innovation Awards Program Guide that will be distributed via email to all TV Tech readers.

The recipients are:

Adobe - Premiere Pro Text-Based Editing

Amagi - Amagi NOW

Amazon Web Services - Amazon IVS Real-Time Streaming

Amazon Web Services - AWS Elemental Link UHD Integration with AWS Elemental Media Connect

AMD - AMD Alveo MA35D Media Accelerator

Avid - Media Composer PhraseFind AI and ScriptSync AI

Avid - Pro Tools | MTRX II Audio Interface

Backlight - cineSync

Canon - Canon Flex Zoom lenses: CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S/SP wide-angle zoom lens and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L S/SP telephoto zoom lens

Cobalt Digital - WAVE Remote Control Panel Series

Haivision - Haivision Pro460

Harmonic - Harmonic VOS360 Ad SaaS

Matrox Video - Matrox ORIGIN

Newsbridge - MXT-1 Generative AI Indexing Technology

Nextologies - 10TX

Pearl TV - RUN3TV

Scripps Nexstar - HPE Sony Mobile Wireless Data Over TV Signals

Shure Inc. - AD600 Axient Digital Spectrum Manager

Sony Electronics - BVM-HX3110

Sony Electronics - NXL-ME80

Telestream - Vantage Cloud

Telos Alliance - Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server WorkflowCreator

Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity VIP App

Triveni Digital - ATSC 3.0 Translator

TVU Networks - ONE