Civil Rights Groups Urge Sen. Cruz to Delay Thumann Severs FCC Confirmation

WASHINGTON—Civil rights groups have sent a letter to the Chair and Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation urging them to delay confirmation hearings for Danielle Thumann Severs to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Sept. 15 letter to Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) urged the committee to wait until Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez has been renominated alongside Thumann Severs so that both nominees are moved through the confirmation process together.

In the past, presidents have nominated both Republican and Democrats at the same time to the FCC but President Trump has not, as yet, put forward a Democrat.

If confirmed, Thumann Severs would give the Republicans a 3 to 1 majority. Gomez’s term ended in June 30, 2026 but she will be able to remain on the FCC until the end of 2027 or until the Senate confirms a successor .

“President Trump and other administration officials have repeatedly undermined the traditional independence of regulatory bodies, setting a perilous precedent that puts at risk their mission to safeguard the American public,” the letter said. “The nomination of Ms. Thumann Severs, a Republican, without an accompanying nomination of a Democrat, is a breach of democratic norms that raises serious concerns about the separation of powers that has protected our democracy for generations. Independent agencies should not be extensions of presidential will: their leaders should exercise independent judgement based on their expertise and statutory mandates. Senate confirmation is meaningless if confirmed officials can be summarily dismissed without cause, as has occurred at other regulatory bodies, raising serious questions about the efficacy and purpose of the confirmation process itself.”

“FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s conduct over the past year highlights the need for a fully staffed FCC capable of providing a number of checks on the Chairman, including providing great transparency into the Commission’s actions, ensuring the administrative record is complete, raising important questions during proceedings, and meeting consumers,” the letter added. “In our previous letter (sent December 17, 2025) to this Committee, we highlighted our concerns with the behavior — the pressuring of broadcasters, gutting of media diversity rules, coercion of companies to pull back of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and aiding attempts by the Administration to limit the ability of states to regulate artificial intelligence — under Chairman Carr’s leadership. In the nine months since that letter, Chair Carr has continued to threaten broadcasters and gut critical federal programs like Lifeline and E-Rate. A check on these actions is needed now more than ever, and Commissioner Gomez has been an outspoken critic of many actions taken by the Commission over the past two years.”

The letter was signed by: The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights American Library Association; Asian Americans Advancing Justice - AAJC Clearinghouse on Women's Issues; Common Cause; Communications Workers of America; Feminist Majority Foundation; Hispanic Federation; HTTP; League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC); MMTC; National Action Network; National Hispanic Media Coalition; National Urban League; UnidosUS; and United Church of Christ Media Justice Ministry.

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