Democratic Senator Sends Warning to FCC Chairman Carr

Just days after Democrats swept the midterm elections, Congress is ramping up its investigations of the FCC.

On Thursday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) sent a letter to Chairman Brendan Carr, notifying him that all all records pertaining to an ongoing inquiry by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations minority be readily accessible by the end of November.

Blumenthal was referring to an inquiry he and fellow Democratic members of the committee instigated more than a year ago over FCC actions that Blumenthal said “erode and undermine freedom of speech and freedom of the press and bear on the laws governing media consolidation.”

In March 2025, the senator opened an inquiry into what he termed the FCC’s "abuse of power, including dubious investigations and misrepresentations of law to silence free speech." The Connecticut senator said the chairman has never responded to his request for records applicable to these concerns, despite sending three letters over the past 18 months—in March 2025, July 2025 and February 2026.

"The Subcommittee expects you to carefully review and follow the enclosed production procedures to ensure that all records produced can be accessed and reviewed in a timely manner," Blumenthal wrote. “Please begin producing responsive records by November 30, 2026, with additional records to follow on a schedule agreed upon in advance by Subcommittee staff.”

Blumenthal added that “failure to voluntarily produce the requested records and information by January 4, 2027, will leave the Subcommittee with no choice but to consider alternative measures to obtain compliance.”

Over the past two years, Carr has regularly violated his oath to support and defend the Constitution. Jessica J. González, Free Press Action

Free Press Action Co-CEO Jessica J. González accused Carr of censorship and voiced the organization's support.

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“Chairman Carr has loyally followed Trump’s demands to censor the press," she said in a statement. "He’s facilitated corruption and leveraged his authority to help the president squeeze special favors and bribes from companies seeking FCC merger approval. We thank Senator Blumenthal for making this issue a priority as Democrats take the gavel of the Investigations Subcommittee.

“Carr’s capricious abuse of the law has no place in a legitimate democracy. The statutes that govern the FCC’s power and the U.S. Constitution do not permit Brendan Carr and the FCC to violate the public’s right to a free press just because the President’s fragile ego demands it. In his haste to please Trump, Carr has chilled the speech of all media, including those that don’t even fall under the agency’s authority.

“Over the past two years, Carr has regularly violated his oath to support and defend the Constitution. He’s been more than happy to browbeat and jawbone broadcasters into silence though his claims have zero legal merit. We believe Carr’s actions should lead to his removal from office, by impeachment if necessary.”

The letter was one of several the senator sent this week; other investigations are planned over cryptocurrency abuse, immigration enforcement and donations by Big Tech companies to the White House ballroom.