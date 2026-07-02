Imagine Communications Acquired by Lumine Group

TORONTO—Lumine Group said it has acquired Imagine Communications Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Dallas-based Imagine Communications is a global provider of video connectivity solutions, channel origination software and hardware, and AI-enabled advanced advertising solutions. Lumine Group, with a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, is a publicly traded Canadian company that specializes in acquiring and growing vertical market software companies specifically within the communications and media sector.

“Imagine Communications is an important addition to Lumine’s growing Media ecosystem,” said Tony Garcia, chief operating officer at Lumine Group. “The business will provide origination to our already extensive video processing capabilities, while complementing and expanding TV monetization with its Landmark Sales AI-enabled advertising product, among others.

“Consistent with Lumine’s decentralized operating approach, Imagine Communications will continue to operate as an independent business, and as a buy-and-hold forever owner, we are committed to giving them the stability to keep building on their depth of expertise in the industry,“ Garcia added. “We look forward to welcoming this global team and its customers to Lumine, to share our best practices and to learn from their decades of industry insight.”

Steve Reynolds, current Imagine CEO will continue to lead the division.

Steve Reynolds (Image credit: AIMS)

“We are excited to become part of the Lumine Group global media ecosystem,” Reynolds said. “Lumine Group’s acquisition approach and buy-and-hold philosophy provide us with a solid foundation on which we can continue to innovate, while providing certainty to our customers and employees. Operating as an autonomous business within Lumine Group, we have a clear path and excellent support to achieve our vision and serve our customers’ most critical needs.”

Imagine was born amid the ashes of the broadcast division of Harris Corp., created when the company spun off its transmission business, rebranded as GatesAir (acquired by Thomson Broadcast in 2022) and its software and networking division, which assumed the new name “Imagine Communications” in 2014.

This acquisition follows Lumine’s purchase of the video network business of U.K.-based Synamedia, a provider of video software technology to broadcasters and media production companies.