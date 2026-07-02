Broadcast Solutions Acquires BFE

BINGEN AM RHEIN/MAINZ, Germany—Systems integrator Broadcast Solutions GmbH has announced that it is acquiring BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal will strengthen Broadcast Solutions’ position as one of Europe’s leading providers of broadcast, media and communications systems, and expand its service portfolio to include in-depth expertise in the areas of studio and production technology, media IT, control center and control room systems, and customized hardware and software development.

“With the acquisition of BFE, we are consistently pursuing our strategic growth course,” explained Stefan Breder, Co-CEO of Broadcast Solutions. “In recent years, there has been only minimal overlap between the two companies’ service portfolios, but today they complement each other perfectly in technological terms. Together, we are creating the conditions to support our clients even more comprehensively in the future with the planning, implementation and further development of sophisticated broadcast, media and communications infrastructures.”

As an independent company with offices in Mainz and Vienna, BFE will become part of the Broadcast Solutions Group. The existing shareholders, Martin Dempf and Sven Hesselbach, will continue to jointly manage the company as managing directors. Peter Dinkel and Doris Hartl will continue to lead BFE in Vienna as managing directors.

In announcing the deal, the companies noted that the demands placed on technical infrastructure in the media industry are undergoing a fundamental shift and that the shift to IP-based production platforms, cloud technologies, automation and artificial intelligence are increasing the level of integration in modern systems as well as the complexity of projects.

That is creating a growing need for technology partners who can cover all phases of a project – from consultancy and development through to system integration, implementation and continuing support – under one roof.

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With this deal, the two companies stressed that they have complementary areas of expertise and that the merger creates an integrated offering that combines system integration, engineering expertise, vertical integration and long-term service.

As one of Europe’s leading system integrators, Broadcast Solutions will bring its extensive experience in the planning and implementing of complex broadcast infrastructures to the partnership. BFE complements this portfolio with its many years of experience in the development and implementation of bespoke studio, production and media solutions. It also possesses particular expertise in the areas of media IT, workflow integration, control center and control room systems, and the development of customized hardware and software solutions.

As a result, the combined company will be able to provide customers with a significantly expanded portfolio of technologies and solutions, additional engineering and development capacities, and greater implementation capabilities for complex national and international projects.

“Broadcast Solutions is the right partner for BFE to continue our development in the long term. Being part of an internationally successful group of companies opens up additional technological and international opportunities for us. At the same time, our brand, our corporate culture and our close relationship with our customers will remain intact,” says Martin Dempf, Managing Director of BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH.