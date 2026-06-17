Hollywood Filmmakers Launch AI Production Platform Cascade

LONDON—Cascade Studio has announced the Open Beta launch of Cascade, an AI-native production platform that aims to democratize storytelling by bringing Hollywood-grade storytelling infrastructure to creators of any size.

"Too many great stories never make it to screen – and we built Cascade to change that," said Simon Windsor, CEO of Cascade Studio. "We didn't set out to build another AI generation tool. That's not what the industry needs. What we've created is the all-in-one production environment we wished we'd had throughout our careers.”

Cascade was co-founded by Simon Windsor, co-founder and former co-CEO of Dimension Studio; Junaid Baig, former lead of DNEG rendering and pipeline whose credits include “Avengers: Endgame”, “Tenet”, “Fantastic Beasts”, and “No Time To Die”; and Darren Hopkins, technology entrepreneur, former CFO of Dimension Studio, and CEO of AI-focused investment firm Mollyroe PLC. The company has also appointed games industry pioneer Dominic Wheatley, co-founder and former CEO of Eidos, as Chairman.

Described by its founders as "the Unreal Engine of storytelling", the Cascade platform is powered by a proprietary agentic AI framework that acts as a creative co-pilot throughout production, helping creators develop ideas, build assets, manage projects and orchestrate workflows through natural interaction, while keeping every creative decision firmly in human hands.

Cascade Studios stressed that the platform has been built for scaling productions and IP. Its unique asset-based system enables creators to maintain character consistency, visual coherence and IP integrity across entire projects – from shot to shot, series to series, and across expanding story worlds and sequels. Cascade brings AI-generated content, existing creative assets and live-action production together seamlessly in a single platform.

The result is a scalable production environment where solo creators or agile teams can build everything from teasers, trailers and advertising campaigns to episodic series, animation, films and music videos without juggling multiple tools, subscriptions or disconnected workflows.

"The creativity has always been there, but what the industry has been missing is a platform that connects everything – one that supercharges high-grade production while respecting the creative process and helping storytellers bring ambitious ideas to life,” Windsor added. “That's what Cascade is. The production platform modern storytelling has been waiting for. We're redefining who can make films, how fast they can make them, and at what quality."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors