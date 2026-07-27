NBCU Telemundo Turns To Chyron PRIME 5 For World Cup Graphics

MELVILLE, N.Y.—NBCUniversal Telemundo relied on Chyron PRIME 5 to support its need for real-time graphics production for its FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage.

The Chyron PRIME 5 platform supported the live graphics workflows used across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

NBCUniversal Telemundo's FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage delivered record-breaking audiences throughout the tournament. Through the Round of 16, Telemundo and Peacock delivered the 10 most-watched FIFA World Cup matches in Spanish-language media history, averaging 5.7 million viewers—up 157% from the 2022 tournament through the same stage.

Mexico vs. South Korea became the most-watched soccer match in Spanish-language media history, delivering 14.0 million Total Audience Delivery (TAD). During the Group Stage, Telemundo and Peacock averaged 4.6 million viewers across 72 matches, up 122% versus the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group Stage.

Chyron's PRIME 5 platform enabled HDR graphics production across more than 700 hours of World Cup programming, spanning all 104 matches while supporting real-time graphics across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

Leveraging PRIME 5's Adobe After Effects workflow and flexible template architecture, Telemundo's creative teams efficiently transformed broadcast designs into live motion graphics that could be deployed across Telemundo Network, Universo and Peacock while integrating live data from SPORTSAPP, SMT and FIFA.

The platform also enabled production teams to manage graphics for up to four simultaneous World Cup matches, delivering operational efficiency, creative consistency and real-time performance throughout the tournament.

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"Delivering a tournament of this scale required graphics tools that could support multiple productions simultaneously while maintaining creative consistency across every broadcast. PRIME 5 was one of the technologies that helped our team execute that vision," said Fabian Albarracin, director of Realtime Graphics at Telemundo, NBCUniversal.