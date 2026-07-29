Fox Advertising, iSpot Expand Measurement Deal

NEW YORK and BELLEVUE, Wash.—Fox Advertising has extended its partnership with iSpot with new features to improve attribution and outcomes of advertising campaigns.

The agreement builds on a relationship between Fox and iSpot that began in 2015, when Fox first adopted iSpot’s real-time TV ad measurement capabilities across its portfolio. Since then, the collaboration has evolved to include creative measurement, audience verification and business outcomes attribution across both linear and streaming environments.

Most recently, Fox Advertising and iSpot worked together to deliver always-on attribution and outcomes measurement through Fox AdStudio, Fox’s recently launched unified data and technology platform. This enables brands to drive business results across screens, platforms and audiences.

“The Fox AdStudio was built to help advertisers do more than simply reach audiences at scale,” said Kym Frank, senior vice president, research at Fox. “Our partnership with iSpot has allowed us to prove how connecting with Fox’s engaged fandoms drives measurable business outcomes across every screen, giving advertisers greater transparency, accountability and confidence in their investments.”

The expanded capabilities come at a time when advertisers are increasingly demanding performance-driven solutions.

To address that need, Fox and iSpot have worked to offer what they call "actionable insights" that go beyond traditional reach and frequency metrics. Through Fox AdStudio’s integration with iSpot’s attribution capabilities, advertisers have access to near real-time measurement that links ad exposures directly to consumer actions, delivering a more comprehensive view of campaign effectiveness.

The two companies also reported that over the last year, the partnership has demonstrated strong performance across multiple categories and campaigns throughout Fox’s portfolio:

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Ads appearing on Fox Networks (Fox, Fox News, FS1, Fox Deportes and Fox Business Network) delivered 142.26 billion TV ad impressions, accounting for over 10% of the total ad market and two of the top six networks by TV ad reach (Fox News, Fox).

Among top 50 networks by reach, Fox has three of the top 10 by attention or effectiveness: FS1, Fox News, Fox.

In April 2026, Fox drove strong lift in location conversion rates for some of the top brands in the world. In one instance, Fox helped a quick serve restaurant drive an average lift of 148% vs. a 54% average lift generated from the rest of their linear buy that same month.

“These results reinforce the value of combining premium video inventory with advanced outcomes measurement that is both proven and trusted,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive vice president of media partnerships at iSpot. “Together with Fox, we’re helping advertisers move beyond assumptions and understand exactly how campaigns are performing in the real world.”