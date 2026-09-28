ESPN Reports Its Most-Watched WNBA Regular Season
Five games averaged more than 2 million viewers across ESPN and ABC and younger demos saw significant growth
ESPN delivered its most-watched WNBA regular season ever in 2026, marking the third straight year that regular season viewing set records.
Across 29 games, the WNBA on ESPN networks averaged 1.37 million viewers, up 17% year-over-year.
ESPN presented 17 games this season, averaging 1.24 million viewers, up 32% year-over-year, while 12 games on ABC averaged 1.56 million viewers, up 9% year-over-year.
The historic season also delivered significant growth among younger audiences. Viewership among persons 2-17 increased 29% year-over-year, while persons 18-24 grew 27%.
Non-Indiana games averaged 984,000 viewers, up 24% year-over-year and its WNBA Countdown show averaged 595,000 viewers, up 27% year-over-year.
The record-setting season was highlighted by five games averaging more than 2 million viewers. Those games were:
- Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream – Aug. 16, ESPN: 2.58M viewers
- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky – Aug. 8, ABC: 2.56M viewers
- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx – Aug. 2, ABC: 2.52M viewers
- Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever – May 9, ABC: 2.49M viewers
- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever – Aug. 11, ESPN: 2.01M viewers
Indiana Fever-Atlanta Dream on Aug. 16 led all WNBA games across ESPN networks this season and became the most-watched WNBA regular-season or postseason game ever on cable.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.