Ikegami Unveils UHK-X600 Multi-Format Camera

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami has announced the new UHK-X600 multi-format camera that offers the ability to be upgraded from HD to 2160p UHD via a license-key when required.

The camera, the latest in the company’s extension to its Unicam XE product portfolio, can also be upgraded to support 2x, 3x and 4x high-frame-rate capture in HD as well as 3840x2160/50p 4K delivering 2000 TVK resolution with other license keys, it said.

Offering plug-in hardware-based options, such as SMPTE ST 2100-compatible media-over-IP interface board and 12G outputs, the UHK-X600 gives users a way to protect their camera investment against premature obsolescence, the company said.

“Customers at every level from freelance producers up to large scale media networks are demanding safeguards against what looks like a relentless transition to ever higher mastering and delivery standards,” said Alan Keil, vice president and director of engineering at Ikegami Electronics in the United States.

“The license-key option provides the freedom to invest in solutions that most exactly match your current business model without risk of losing a production contract because your equipment is not future proof. 4K-UHD is the logical format for high-budget mastering especially in the USA where ATSC 3.0 offers a potential route for terrestrial and satellite-based 2160p direct-to-home transmission.”

The camera offers a variety of benefits for production of sports and wildlife documentaries, said Gisbert Hochguertel, Ikegami Europe product specialist.

“HDR is meanwhile becoming increasingly popular among video streaming services, such as Apple TV Plus, Netflix and Prime Video. Given that almost every TV set sold today is UHD-HDR compatible, a growing number of terrestrial and satellite broadcasters now offer HDR content via their online channels,” said Hochguertel. “The UHK-X600 comes with Hybrid Log Gamma as standard, including the ability to select between BT.2020 and BT.709 color spaces. Global shutter imagers minimize artifacts when televising LED screen walls or flash/strobe illuminated stage environments.”

The UHK-X600 is designed for studio and OB applications. It also can be used for battery-powered, over-the-shoulder location production. With three 2/3-inch CMOS global shutter imagers, it delivers 1000 TVL resolution, minimal aliasing and sensitivity of F11 @ 2000 lux (in 50p mode).

Measuring 13.4 x 9.6 x 6 inches (34 x 24.5 x 15.5 cm ) and weighing just over 11 pounds (5 kg), the UHK-X600 accepts all B4 ENG/EFP-lenses and supports chromatic aberration correction, vignetting correction, ramping compensation and remote control of back focus when the latter is also supported by the lens. When combined with Ikegami BSX-100 or CCU-X100 control units, the camera optionally supports simultaneous output in UHD and HD video formats, the company said.