Show Imaging, Panasonic Bring Broadcast Quality to Comic-Con

We used three Panasonic AW-UE150 4K PTZ Cameras, one AK-UC4000 Studio Camera and the KAIROS Live Video Production Platform to capture panels at San Diego Comic-Con.

SAN DIEGO—Established in San Diego in 2009, Show Imaging was known as the group of producers who refused to say “no” to the crazy and seemingly impossible. Over the years, Show Imaging has grown to a team of over 200 people nationwide and a community of unique creators who come from every background to build all aspects of premier experiences.

San Diego Comic-Con, one of my favorite events of the year, draws hundreds of thousands of devoted fans across film, television, literature and comics to experience panels, artist showcases and cosplay competitions. Delivering a memorable experience requires reliable, high-quality video capture and displays to ensure every fan has a front-row seat.

In 2025, Show Imaging partnered with Panasonic to bring that vision to life, providing the production technology needed not only to capture Comic-Con’s iconic panels but also to deliver high-quality video coverage to engage devoted fans and audience members.

Immersive Fan Experiences

Many panels operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so auditoriums fill quickly, including the seats in the back. Our job is to ensure all 6,000 attendees receive a front-row experience, delivering real-time audio and video that keeps every viewer connected to the action regardless of where they’re seated.

That’s why we equipped the room with three Panasonic AW-UE150 4K PTZ Cameras, one AK-UC4000 Studio Camera and the Kairos Live Video Production Platform. Designed for fast, intuitive setup, these solutions allowed our team to capture dynamic panels in 4K without having to worry about technical complexity or system reliability.

For close-ups during panel discussions and audience Q&As, Panasonic’s 4K PTZ and studio cameras delivered precise color reproduction and consistent shading, ensuring every attendee—even those watching online—experienced an accurate view of the action on stage.

Panasonic’s AW-UE150 4K PTZ Cameras were particularly instrumental when “Star Wars” creator George Lucas made a surprise appearance to promote the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Attendees not only saw and heard the exclusive announcement of the museum, but also close-up video of Lucas as he shared behind-the-scenes stories and insights about his work, making the panel an unforgettable moment for “Star Wars” fans.

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We also deployed 18 Panasonic PT-RQ35 projectors to map content across a 250-foot linear projection screen. Thanks to Panasonic’s interoperable ecosystem, the 4K PTZ cameras and projectors worked seamlessly together to deliver accurate visuals at scale with minimal adjustment. Panasonic’s Kairos Live Production Platform enabled the production team to easily edit, overlay and switch this content across screens in real time.

Kairos can also handle

ST 2110 signals directly, dramatically streamlining workflows. Comic-Con is a large-scale live event with many moving parts, and Kairos helped us manage the PTZ cameras, studio cameras, audio inputs and other visuals.

Panasonic’s integrated production ecosystem gave us the flexibility to prioritize storytelling over technical complexity, as illustrated during the “Tron: Ares” panel. A dramatic red laser light show and live stage performance were captured seamlessly by Panasonic’s PTZ cameras, ensuring audiences experienced every moment from wherever they were seated.

Images and Energy

Panasonic’s professional AV solutions enabled our team to immerse Comic-Con attendees in every iconic moment with precise imaging, seamless workflows and reliable performance. Rather than focusing on the technology behind the scenes, our crew could focus on what mattered most: capturing the energy of every panel and delivering an unforgettable experience for fans throughout the venue.

As audience expectations continue to rise, broadcast-quality cameras and production platforms will become even more essential to live events of every size.

Combined with emerging capabilities like AI-powered auto-tracking and live captioning, these technologies will help production teams create more accessible, engaging and immersive experiences to allow every attendee and remote viewer to feel connected to the action, no matter where they are.

More information is available on Panasonic’s website.