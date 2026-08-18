Nexstar’s WNCN Donates ENG Van for Training

The North Carolina Association Of Broadcasters Inc and Wake Technical Community College’s Broadcast Technology Academy have announced that they’ve received a donation of a fully functioning ENG van from Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s CBS 17 (WNCN).

The van will be incorporated into the RF Transmission Technician course at the Broadcast Technology Academy, they reported.

The gift also opens up the possibility of additional broadcast classes by the BTA.

In announcing the donation on LinkedIn, NCAB thanked WNCN vice president/GM John Lewis for “leading this gift and Chief Engineer Ryan Gladson and Broadcast Engineer Mary Cobbs, a Wake Technical Community College graduate" for their help in making the donation possible.