Nexstar’s WNCN Donates ENG Van for Training
The van will be used by students at the Broadcast Technology Academy
The North Carolina Association Of Broadcasters Inc and Wake Technical Community College’s Broadcast Technology Academy have announced that they’ve received a donation of a fully functioning ENG van from Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s CBS 17 (WNCN).
The van will be incorporated into the RF Transmission Technician course at the Broadcast Technology Academy, they reported.
The gift also opens up the possibility of additional broadcast classes by the BTA.
In announcing the donation on LinkedIn, NCAB thanked WNCN vice president/GM John Lewis for “leading this gift and Chief Engineer Ryan Gladson and Broadcast Engineer Mary Cobbs, a Wake Technical Community College graduate" for their help in making the donation possible.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.