Grass Valley, Lawo Collaborate To Validate AMPP, HOME Interoperability

MONTREAL and RASTATT, Germany—Grass Valley has announced a technology collaboration to validate orchestration, control and media exchange integration between Grass Valley AMPP and Lawo HOME.

The collaboration is aligned with the open system approach of the companies. It supports the EBU Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) initiative and the Media eXchange Layer (MXL) project.

As media organizations move toward hybrid production environments spanning on-premises systems and public cloud, media organizations increasingly require best-of-breed platforms to work together predictably and without custom integration burden. The collaboration reinforces the companies’ commitment to open and operationally flexible media infrastructures across software and hardware by connecting Grass Valley’s AMPP and Lawo’s HOME platforms.

The collaboration will initially focus on validating practical interoperability between AMPP and HOME across control, orchestration, media transport and exchange, and operational monitoring with security-first deployment principles at the heart. This includes exploring use cases such as multi-platform routing, cross-environment resource visibility and MXL-aligned exchange between software-based media functions.

“At Grass Valley, Open by Design is a foundational commitment to helping customers build the future of media infrastructure on their terms,” said Grass Valley CEO Jon Wilson. “The industry is moving toward dynamic, software-based media facilities where customers need confidence that leading platforms can interoperate across control, orchestration and media exchange. By collaborating with Lawo, we are together helping to show how DMF principles can be applied in real-world, multi-vendor deployments.”

The collaboration supports the broader strategy of Grass Valley and Lawo to enable organizations to modernize their operations while protecting choice and flexibility. Both AMPP and HOME provide a software-based foundation for live production and media workflows, enabling users to deploy across cloud, edge and hybrid environments.

The collaboration is intended to bring increased value by reducing integration friction, improving deployment confidence and accelerating the practical adoption of open, dynamic media facilities. Rather than creating another closed ecosystem, the focus is on validating the orchestration and interoperability patterns required for multi-vendor media operations to work at scale.

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“Lawo shares Grass Valley’s commitment to open, interoperable media infrastructure,” said Lawo CEO Jamie Dunn. “Lawo HOME is designed to support the management and orchestration of modern IP-based media environments, and this collaboration with Grass Valley reflects the importance of practical interoperability between the market-leading software infrastructure platforms. Together, we are enabling customers to implement dynamic media facilities today without concerns about vendor lock-in or restrictions.”