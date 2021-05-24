Chyron Makes Major Enhancements to Axis

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has significantly upgraded its popular web-based Axis order management and graphics creation toolset with a redesign of the user interface, a significant expansion of the Axis maps module, and support for the latest APIs from the Associated Press and Getty Images.

The improvements are designed to improve the user experience, streamline workflows, speed up production processes and enrich the end-product, explained Chyron vice president of strategy Mathieu Yerle in a statement.

"The enhancements we're rolling out now are a logical continuation of the Axis evolution, and they add value whether the system is fully integrated within a Chyron ecosystem or deployed along with third-party solutions,” he added.

Axis fully integrates with Chyron's Camio MOS gateway and graphics asset manager to support end-to-end workflows from creation to distribution and playout across broadcast, the web, and mobile.

The system's web-based interface simplifies the creation of graphics and animations, such as news and sports packages, maps, and charts and provides prebuilt templates along with images from both local libraries and image services so that journalists and other users can quickly build graphics with a professional look and feel, the company reported.

Tight integration with the latest APIs from Associated Press and Getty Images help broadcasters purchase, manage, and access still and video assets more quickly.

"From its very beginnings, Chyron has been an innovator in making news broadcasts better with graphics," said Chyron vice president of marketing Carol Bettencourt in a statement. "In the decades since then, we have very ably supplied many different verticals with a variety of products, but we remain committed to that news workflow for both small-market stations and larger broadcast groups. Enhancements to Axis reflect that commitment, and we're confident users will see and feel the difference in their daily work."

