Audio-Technica Expands U.S. Presence with New Hollywood Facility

Audio-Technica is expanding its U.S. operations with the acquisition of a new facility in Hollywood, California. Located in the heart of the Hollywood Media District, the company says the property will establish a significant new West Coast presence for Audio-Technica and provide direct access to one of the world’s most influential entertainment and content creation communities.

The 8,966-square-foot, two-story facility is currently occupied with an existing tenant but will eventually support Audio-Technica’s expanding activities in the region, including sales and marketing offices, product development, customer engagement and product demonstration capabilities. The property also includes existing studio and production spaces that complement Audio-Technica’s professional audio expertise and close relationship with the entertainment industry.

The investment builds on Audio-Technica’s establishment of TECHNICA HOUSE New York, its SoHo marketing salon designed as a shared space for collaboration, inspiration and connection. With the addition of the Hollywood facility, Audio-Technica is extending this commitment to direct engagement by establishing a significant presence within another of the country’s most important creative communities, the company said.

“Hollywood has played an extraordinary role in shaping the way the world experiences sound and entertainment, making it a natural location for the next stage of Audio-Technica’s growth in the United States,” said Manabu Aoki, CEO of Audio-Technica U.S. “Building on what we established with TECHNICA HOUSE New York, this investment gives us another opportunity to be closer to the professionals and creators who use our products every day. By creating spaces where our teams can listen, collaborate and exchange ideas directly with the industry, we can deepen those relationships and bring valuable insights into the development of future Audio-Technica products and solutions.”

The Hollywood expansion complements Audio-Technica’s established U.S. operations and represents a long-term investment in key focus categories, including professional audio, system solutions, broadcast, production and content creation.