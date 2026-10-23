Sinclair Corrals 22 Local San Antonio Spurs Games

Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket during the team’s Oct. 20 NBA season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—The San Antonio Spurs have named Sinclair as the team’s local over-the-air television partner for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Throughout the season, 22 Spurs games will air on CW SA, San Antonio’s The CW affiliate, which airs over a digital subchannel of WOAI-TV (Channel 4.2) and Deerfield Media-owned KMYS, which is operated by Sinclair under a joint sales and services agreement.

“The Spurs are an important part of the fabric of South Texas, and we’re proud to partner with the team to bring more games to fans across the region,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of local media at Sinclair, said. “Live local sports are a natural fit for broadcast television, and this partnership reflects our commitment to making compelling content that enriches local lives.”

Local fans can catch Spurs games on CW SA with a digital antenna or via participating cable, satellite or online live-TV providers where available. Secondary markets across South Texas will have access to the over-the-air games on select local channels. Fans also can visit the Spurs website or text WATCH to 210-444-5940 to find where games are available in their area.

The deal with Sinclair follows an earlier pact with subscription streaming service DAZN to air local Spurs telecasts. Last season, Spurs games aired mainly on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, which ceased operations in September.

“Our fans are incredibly passionate and supportive and should have as many ways as possible to watch and connect with the Spurs,” said Frank Miceli, chief commercial officer of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We’re excited to make this over-the-air option available, giving more fans a convenient way to watch the team, share in the Spurs spirit and stay connected throughout the season. This partnership with Sinclair helps us create more opportunities for viewers across our market to experience Spurs basketball.”