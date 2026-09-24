Optimum, A+E Global Media Sign New Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK—Optimum Communications, Inc. and A+E Global Media have announced an expanded, multi-year distribution agreement that will continue to make A+E’s programming available to Optimum TV customers across the cable operator’s 21-state footprint.

The new deal spans A+E’s full linear portfolio, including A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, FYI, VICE, MHC (Military History Channel), CI (Crime +Investigation), Lifetime Real Women, and The History Channel en Espanol.

“Optimum is committed to delivering a best-in-class entertainment experience that gives customers the content they love with the flexibility, accessibility, and value they expect,” said Keith Bowen, president of news, programming and business services, Optimum. “This new agreement helps us build on that commitment by preserving access to A+E’s entertainment programming that our customers want to watch.”

"Optimum has been a valued partner for many years, and we are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship and bring its customers the distinctive storytelling, trusted brands, and premium entertainment that define A+E Global Media,” added Jane Rice, co-president, distribution, A+E Global Media. “Together, we are committed to delivering high-quality programming wherever and whenever audiences choose to engage.”