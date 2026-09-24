Optimum, A+E Global Media Sign New Distribution Agreement
The expanded multi-year deal covers Optimum TV customers in 21 states
NEW YORK—Optimum Communications, Inc. and A+E Global Media have announced an expanded, multi-year distribution agreement that will continue to make A+E’s programming available to Optimum TV customers across the cable operator’s 21-state footprint.
The new deal spans A+E’s full linear portfolio, including A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, FYI, VICE, MHC (Military History Channel), CI (Crime +Investigation), Lifetime Real Women, and The History Channel en Espanol.
“Optimum is committed to delivering a best-in-class entertainment experience that gives customers the content they love with the flexibility, accessibility, and value they expect,” said Keith Bowen, president of news, programming and business services, Optimum. “This new agreement helps us build on that commitment by preserving access to A+E’s entertainment programming that our customers want to watch.”
"Optimum has been a valued partner for many years, and we are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship and bring its customers the distinctive storytelling, trusted brands, and premium entertainment that define A+E Global Media,” added Jane Rice, co-president, distribution, A+E Global Media. “Together, we are committed to delivering high-quality programming wherever and whenever audiences choose to engage.”
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.