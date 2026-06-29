YouTube Shorts Get a Makeover
New updates aim to produce a cleaner, more intuitive experience to YouTube Shorts.
In response to how short-form video has changed since YouTube Shorts launched over five years ago, YouTube has launched a number of new features and updates that aim to produce a cleaner, more intuitive experience.
In a blog post, YouTube described some of the new interface adjustments and new features that will be hitting Shorts soon as follows:
- A new Clear Screen mode will hide all icons and text, stripping away the clutter for an immersive distraction-free view.
- You can now double the playback speed on a Short to absorb information more quickly or find your favorite part faster.
- We're introducing the ❤️ icon to replace the thumbs-up, providing a more meaningful way to express when you connect with a video.
- The “Dislike” button is retiring, so you can more specifically tailor your viewing experience using the “Not Interested” and “Don’t recommend this channel” options.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.