YouTube Shorts Get a Makeover

The new less cluttered interface for YouTube shorts.

In response to how short-form video has changed since YouTube Shorts launched over five years ago, YouTube has launched a number of new features and updates that aim to produce a cleaner, more intuitive experience.

In a blog post, YouTube described some of the new interface adjustments and new features that will be hitting Shorts soon as follows:

A new Clear Screen mode will hide all icons and text, stripping away the clutter for an immersive distraction-free view.

You can now double the playback speed on a Short to absorb information more quickly or find your favorite part faster.

We're introducing the ❤️ icon to replace the thumbs-up, providing a more meaningful way to express when you connect with a video.

The “Dislike” button is retiring, so you can more specifically tailor your viewing experience using the “Not Interested” and “Don’t recommend this channel” options.

New! Shorts Hearts, 2x Speed, Clear Mode, Mute, Not Interested, and More! - YouTube Watch On