Sling TV Launches $19.99 a Month Sling Essentials with ESPN
It maybe the lowest cost way to stream ESPN and ESPN2, costing less than the DTC ESPN Unlimited $29.99 a month service
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ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has launched Sling Essentials, a new programming package that costs $19.99, providing subs with what might be the lowest cost way to stream ESPN and ESPN2.
The channel lineup for Sling Essentials includes:
- Sports: ESPN and ESPN2
- Family & Kids: Disney Channel, Freeform, and Game Show Network (GSN)
- Movies & Drama: Lifetime Movies (LMN), Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Bounce
- Classic & Nostalgia: MeTV, startTV, GRIT, and Heroes & Icons (H&I)
In a note to investors, LightShed Partners financial analyst Richard Greenfield noted that the pricing undercuts ESPN DTC pricing by 33% and “appears to be the cheapest way to subscribe to ESPN and ESPN2 without taking a larger bundle of channels or subscribing to ESPN’s DTC service, ESPN Unlimited.”
ESPN’s Unlimited DTC product costs $29.99/month on a standalone basis. “With the launch of Sling Essentials, you can stream ESPN and ESPN2 for $19.99/month…and you can authenticate with Sling into the ESPN app," he wrote. "This is $10 or a 33% discount to the cost of ESPN Unlimited, albeit Sling Essentials subscribers cannot access ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited exclusive content….It will be interesting to see if any other MVPDs/vMVPDs copy what Sling is doing with Essentials and how Disney responds.”
More information is available at Sling.com.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.