Corridor Television Pays $27,000 for Violations of FCC's EAS Rules

The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau has entered into a Consent Decree with Corridor Television that will see the broadcaster pay $27,000 to resolve an investigation into its failure to participate in nationwide tests of the Emergency Alert System and various violations of its EAS filing requirements.

The FCC is calling the payment to the U.S. Treasury a “voluntary contribution” rather than a fine and the payment is much less than the $369,190 the regulator had originally proposed. As part of the settlement, Corridor agreed to implement a compliance plan to avoid future violations.

Corridor is the licensee of TV station KCWX in Fredericksburg, Texas; 100% of Corridor’s voting interests are held by Global Information Technologies, Inc., a privately held company based in Texas, which is wholly owned by Saleem Tawil and Carmen Tawil.

The investigation stems from a complaint received by the FCC in August 17, 2021 that alleged the station misrepresented its handling and deployment of three Nationwide Tests of the EAS, and violated multiple Commission rules.

The Complaint also alleged that Corridor installed improper EAS equipment, which contributed to its failure to participate as required in the national EAS tests.

Following an investigation by the Bureau, on January 8, 2025, the Commission issued a Notice of Apparent Liability, which proposed a total forfeiture of $369,190 for “Corridor’s willful and repeated violations.”

In response, Corridor provided evidence demonstrating that it lacks the ability to pay the forfeiture proposed in the NAL and provided an explanation for the stations’ violations.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That led to the negotiation of a consent decree that requires Corridor to “implement and maintain a Compliance Plan designed to ensure its future compliance with the EAS Rules” to “pay a voluntary contribution of $27,000 to the United States Treasury.”