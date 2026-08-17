Twin Cities PBS to Become Minnesota PBS

SAINT PAUL, Minn.—In another example of how public broadcasters are reshaping their operations in the wake of Federal funding cuts, Twin Cities PBS will become Minnesota PBS on September 1, 2026, with the addition of KSMQ.

The change extends regional and national PBS programming to nearly 350,000 new viewers, including those in Austin, Rochester, Winona, and throughout seven southern Minnesota counties.

The transition to Minnesota PBS comes just over a year after the elimination of federal funding for public broadcasting in July 2025. Without that funding, KSMQ faced the growing possibility that the station would go dark after more than 50 years on the air.

The creation of Minnesota PBS will prevent that from happening. It will preserve public media in southern Minnesota and maintain trusted news and local shows for communities throughout the region.

In addition to continuing local programs, Minnesota PBS will provide southern Minnesota viewers with dependable access to more options than ever before: regional and national PBS programming, legislative coverage, high-quality children's content from PBS KIDS, and critical health and safety alerts.

The organization will also continue programming the Minnesota Channel, a service for all public television stations in the state that has originated from Twin Cities PBS for the past two decades.

"As a public media organization, Minnesota PBS will be dedicated to reflecting and serving communities across the state while celebrating the local perspectives that make each community unique," said Sylvia Strobel, Twin Cities PBS president and CEO. "Minnesota PBS will be a trusted neighbor to every community it reaches – a welcoming and accessible local news and entertainment source that belongs to all of its viewers."

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"KSMQ has informed, inspired, and strengthened the cultural fabric of the communities we serve for generations and our transition to join Minnesota PBS ensures that we will deliver trusted, local programming for years to come," said Kathleen Harrington, chair of the KSMQ Board of Directors. "We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our viewers, members, and donors. This transition honors your long history of support by ensuring ongoing access to public broadcasting for our communities."

Beginning September 1, Minnesota PBS will operate under its new name across all its broadcast channels in the expanded service area. At that time, viewers will find more information about the organization at MinnesotaPBS.org .

Until then, viewers can continue accessing current programming and services from both Twin Cities PBS and KSMQ.