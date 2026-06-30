ITV Taps MainStreaming to Support Delivery of ITVX Streaming Service

LONDON & MILAN—The edge video delivery network, MainStreaming, has been selected by ITV to support the delivery of ITVX, ITV’s streaming service for premium on-demand, linear and live content in the UK.

As part of a push to become a more digital business, ITVX is an important part of the broadcaster’s long-term, streaming-first growth strategy. With nearly 10 billion streams delivered between December 2022 to December 2025, ITV realized that it needed to diversify its large-scale video delivery model to keep pace with shifting audience behavior and future consumption patterns.

As part of that decision, ITV has added MainStreaming to its multi-CDN strategy, recognizing the need for a more controllable approach to video delivery that enables greater visibility, optimization and performance management at scale.

MainStreaming will support the delivery of ITVX’s core catalogue, including flagship programs, news and live content, leveraging its distributed Edge architecture to deliver high Quality of Experience (QoE) while optimizing total cost of ownership (TCO).

“ITVX is a strategic platform for ITV, and our delivery architecture needs to be ready not just for today, but for where streaming will be in the next ten years,” explained Mark Ison, director of engineering at ITV. “MainStreaming’s video-first, capacity-based approach helps us enhance our platform as our expected demand evolves, and its proven ISP partnerships - including BT - give us confidence we can address quality, scalability and efficiency for a significant portion of our audience, while continuing to build on our already world-class streaming platform.”

A critical advantage, and a key factor in ITV’s decision to select the vendor was MainStreaming’s ability to integrate deeply within ISP networks, strengthened by its recent strategic partnership with BT, the UK’s leading connectivity provider.

With the largest fixed network and best‑performing mobile network, BT’s converged infrastructure is critical to enabling high‑quality, distributed video delivery. With BT customers making up a significant share of ITV’s audience, this collaboration creates powerful opportunities to further enhance streaming performance as ITVX continues to scale.

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“ITV's decision reflects a broader shift in the streaming industry,” Antonio G. Corrado, founder and CEO of MainStreaming, added. “As audiences continue to grow and viewing increasingly moves towards streaming, broadcasters need new delivery infrastructures and technologies that provide greater control, scalability and efficiency. We are proud to support ITVX in this evolution and to help demonstrate how closer collaboration between broadcasters, ISPs and technology partners can deliver a higher-quality streaming experience at national scale.”