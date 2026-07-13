Design Agency Girraphic Relies on Vizrt Graphics For Netflix MMA Event

LOS ANGELES— Global broadcast innovation and design agency Girraphic selected Vizrt graphics for the debut of Netflix’ debut MVP MMA event, May 16.

Broadcast live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the 18,000-seat arena’s graphics lit up the venue, creating an immersive experience for fans at the event, while simultaneously bringing Netflix viewers closer to the action.

The venue’s iconic Halo Board, LED displays, augmented reality (AR) graphics, and every visual element were designed and operated by longtime Vizrt partner, Girraphic. The agency specializes in virtual production and augmented graphical integrations.

“In live sports, you never know what’s going to happen. That anticipation brings fans to the edge of their seats, and visual elements on every screen should meet the magic of the moment. By counting on Vizrt technology, our teams were able to bring our collective vision to life, engaging the Netflix MMA fans in the venue and at home,” said Nathan Marsh, GIRRAPHIC CEO, North and South America.

A unified graphics workflow ensured the production team had the flexibility needed to deliver for both Netflix viewers and fans in the stadium – all controlled from a single interface. Broadcasters, rightsholders, streamers and leagues are shifting strategy to achieve more productions for more audiences in less time and with limited added resources.

Essential to the workflow was the versatile Viz Engine 5 real-time 3D graphics rendering and compositing engine. Combined with Vizrt’s Viz Multiplay video wall and multi-screen control platform, the Viz Engine 5 enabled the team to create an original experience for every live event. Viz Multiplay enables the control of every display from a single interface with playout available in any aspect ratio while maintaining the high quality that engages every fan.

The solution blends pre-rendered animation, live video feeds and real-time broadcast graphics into a unified production workflow, making the management of giant LED displays in venues of all sizes simple and solid. At the heart of both solutions is the reliability to not only support but also uplift productions.

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