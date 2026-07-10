NAB Launches Redesigned Spot Center

A scene from one of the PSAs available in the NAB Spot Center.

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has launched a redesigned Spot Center website that makes it even easier for local radio and television stations to access high-quality public service campaigns from trusted nonprofit organizations.

Local broadcasters have a long history of serving their communities beyond news and entertainment by being involved in local issues and organizations with PSAs, volunteer efforts, education or fundraising.

The NAB's Spot Center is designed to support that mission by providing stations with educational resources to inform and engage their audiences.

The improvements to the site aim to provide a cleaner, more intuitive experience where broadcasters can browse, download and voluntarily air public service announcements on issues affecting their communities, including heatstroke, Alzheimer’s and drug-impaired driving.

More specifically, the NAB’s Spot Center includes:

Broadcast-ready public service materials for local stations.

Free-to-use campaigns available at no cost to broadcasters.

Credible content from established organizations on important public issues.

More information on the new Spot Center is available here.