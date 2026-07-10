NAB Launches Redesigned Spot Center
Initiative makes it easier for local TV and radio stations to access high-quality PSAs
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has launched a redesigned Spot Center website that makes it even easier for local radio and television stations to access high-quality public service campaigns from trusted nonprofit organizations.
Local broadcasters have a long history of serving their communities beyond news and entertainment by being involved in local issues and organizations with PSAs, volunteer efforts, education or fundraising.
The NAB's Spot Center is designed to support that mission by providing stations with educational resources to inform and engage their audiences.
The improvements to the site aim to provide a cleaner, more intuitive experience where broadcasters can browse, download and voluntarily air public service announcements on issues affecting their communities, including heatstroke, Alzheimer’s and drug-impaired driving.
More specifically, the NAB’s Spot Center includes:
- Broadcast-ready public service materials for local stations.
- Free-to-use campaigns available at no cost to broadcasters.
- Credible content from established organizations on important public issues.
More information on the new Spot Center is available here.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.