WBBH adds Studio Technologies Live-Link Jr. to satellite truck

WBBH, the NBC affiliate serving the Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and Naples region of Florida, is relying on Studio Technologies’ Live-Link Jr. remote camera system for its recently deployed HD satellite truck.

The Live-Link Jr. camera and truck units connect through two strands of single-mode fiber-optic cable to carry one 3G/HD/SD-SDI video path in each direction along with embedded audio. The system also gives WBBH the ability to carry IFB (talent cueing) and Party Line (PL) comms down the same SDI stream.

WBBH personnel using the vehicle have more than 1000ft of four-strand fiber at their disposal. Using two of the fibers with the Live-Link Jr. supports all of the on-air and support signals between the camera and truck locations.

Because the Live-Link Jr. system allows battery operation, an entire single-camera live-shot can be up and ready to go as fast as the fiber can be run between the production location and the truck.