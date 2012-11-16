Telestream, Matrox announce multi-camera recording, live streaming production system

Telestream has announced the availability of turnkey, live video streaming solutions based on the Matrox VS4 four-channel video capture card and the Telestream Wirecast for Windows live streaming production products.

The turnkey solutions are designed to offer several user benefits. In addition to capturing and sending four video feeds to Wirecast for live streaming, Matrox VS4 simultaneously records the original high-quality video feeds to disk for post-event editing. Wirecast allows users to stream video at resolutions up to 1080p HD and save productions to disk for on-demand distribution in a choice of web-friendly formats, including QuickTime H.264, Windows Media or Flash. Audio/video sync and support for up to eight embedded audio channels per input also are included.

With Wirecast, users can mix an unlimited number of pre-recorded video clips, titles and graphics with the four live video sources. Transitions, titles, composite templates, scoreboards, 3D images, virtual sets and chroma key are all available to give live video productions professional polish.

Users can easily set up Wirecast with leading streaming platforms and CDNs — such as YouTube, Ustream and Twitch — and simultaneously stream to multiple destinations in a choice of resolutions and bandwidths.In addition to streaming live video anywhere, users can display the video locally on an external monitor, such as an in-house projector or other display system.