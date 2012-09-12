Telestream extends live streaming production reach with Wirecast 4.2

Telestream announced powerful new features for its Wirecast® 4.2 live streamingproduction software. A new virtual camera output feature allows Wirecast for Windows to be used directly as a video source for Skype and Google Hangouts. Wirecast for Windows also adds support for the new Matrox VS4 multichannel video capture card and the entire MXO2 family. Version 4.2 extends Wirecast reach to video gamers with support for custom canvas sizes and the Avermedia Game Broadcaster HD card. Quality and performance gain a boost with updates to MainConcept and Flash libraries. In addition, support has been added for OS X Mountain Lion.

Matrox utilized the new Wirecast input source SDK which allows partners to write their own plug-ins for Wirecast. Support for the Matrox VS4 capture card provides four independent HD-SDI inputs, making it ideal for multicamera live video production and broadcasting for sports, churches, schools and other live events. Support for Matrox MXO2 capture devices provides an ideal portable system for streaming live events from any location. Additional new Wirecast capture support includes Blackmagic Intensity Extreme (Thunderbolt) and Blackmagic UltraStudio 3D (Thunderbolt).

Support for custom canvas sizes extends Wirecast to gamers by allowing them to capture specific screen resolutions, beyond standard broadcast sizes. This includes support for 1920 x 1080 canvas size. The Avermedia Game Broadcaster HD card is designed for console and PC games, allowing users to capture games up to 1080p.

Wirecast enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. Wirecast is ideal for streaming or recording live internet shows, broadcasting breaking news and sports, streaming live concerts, transmitting church services, corporate meetings, lectures and more.

More information and a free trial are available at www.telestream.net/wirecast.