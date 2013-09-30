PERFORM chooses Dalet for sports asset management

Sports media company PERFORM has selected Dalet Sports Factory as the end-to-end production and media asset management platform for the company’s multimedia sports content production. PERFORM commercializes multimedia sports content across Internet-enabled digital platforms, driving revenues through a mix of content distribution, advertising and sponsorship, and developing subscription platforms.

Dalet Sports Factory will provide PERFORM with a flexible MAM underlayer that manages the workflows and content for different kinds of services — from ingest through production to multiplatform distribution and archiving. Dalet Brio servers will also be used for ingest. Several Dalet desktop and web-accessible tools will help streamline the production chain.

“Given that we have one of the leading digital sports rights portfolios in the world, we are continually adding more distribution platforms and services. In the past, we’ve had individual teams handle all the efforts related to each service. The Dalet MAM will allow us to have edit tools and access to media at every desk. Production teams will be able to work more collaboratively to create and distribute content more quickly and efficiently — whether it comes from a live event, our global newsgathering or our production library,” says Howard Kitto, CTO, PERFORM. “Dalet Sports Factory will combine PERFORM’s sports data with metadata management to optimize our content. With our operations spread across the globe, we often need to move files between locations, so we really appreciate the remote and multisite capabilities of the system.”

PERFORM will use the Dalet Xtend module to exchange media and metadata between the Dalet MAM and NLE systems. In addition to the three Dalet Brio 4 x 1 servers for ingest, other core system components include NetApp storage, Xendata HSM Management Software, Harmonic ProMedia Carbon converters and integration with a Qualstar Tape Library, as well as integration that pushes content directly to the PERFORM CMS.

Sports Factory is built on Dalet’s Media Asset Management platform, which provides lifecycle content and metadata management with comprehensive and customizable data schemes that will allow PERFORM to catalogue and distribute multiple sports, multiple languages globally across multiple content platforms.