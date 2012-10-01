International Judo Federation selects SatLink for global content distribution

Teleport operator, SatLink Communications, confirms that the International Judo Federation (IJF) has selected SatLink as its global content distribution partner for all of the competitions under its jurisdiction, including the World Masters, Grand Slam and Team World Championships, throughout 2012 and beyond. The live video broadcast of the competitions, which will be distributed to Europe, Asia and Americas via the Eutelsat, AsiaSat and Intelsat satellites, and streaming over the Internet, will be utilising SatLink’s occasional use capabilities to provide professional service with maximum flexibility and reliability for viewers in all of these regions around the world.

SatLink will turnaround the IJF’s global satellite coverage in Ku-band and C-band on Eutelsat, AsiaSat and IntelSat satellites and deliver the content in both SD and HD to viewers around the globe.

SatLink’s fully managed SD and HD playout services and specialised HD transmission capabilities of up to 12 simultaneous HD streams and 24 SD streams, including encoding, decoding, encrypting and multiplexing were central to the IJF selection of SatLink as its global provider.