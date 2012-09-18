Inflight Productions Deploys Signiant to Accelerate and Manage the Delivery of Airline Entertainment Programs

UK-based Inflight Productions (IFP) has deployed Signiant’s Media Exchange and Managers+Agents software to accelerate the production and distribution of inflight entertainment programs. As a provider of tailored video content for airline passengers, IFP has implemented Signiant’s solutions as part of a broader effort to reduce, and eventually eliminate, tape from its digital production and distribution workflows.

IFP’s digital workflows depend on Signiant for the secure, reliable and accelerated movement of entertainment content between the company’s London and Los Angeles locations and business partners worldwide. Workflows include content acquisition from the major studios, distributors and broadcasters who supply cinematic and television media; additional processing such as transcoding, dubbing and subtitling; and final delivery to a variety of IFE (inflight entertainment) platforms.

IFP has deployed Signiant Managers+Agents to facilitate the acquisition of cinema titles from The Lab, a post-production house that distributes inflight assets from a major motion picture studio. Panasonic Avionics, a leading supplier of the digital playout systems installed on aircraft, has Signiant software installed in Lake Forest, CA, and will be adding nodes at its regional media centers. In London, Signiant Media Exchange is used to manage exchanges of non-cinema content with the Los Angeles office and to acquire television assets from content providers worldwide.

In Los Angeles and London, secure Signiant servers manage the acquisition of movie titles and television shorts, moving them into clustered video storage where they can be accessed by IFP personnel for downstream processing according to the specifications of each airline client. Depending on the audience and the region of travel, the video might require editing to remove offensive language and images, and the title may need to be dubbed or subtitled into many different languages.