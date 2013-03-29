Guatemala church to produce HD programming with Grass Valley

Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Dios—the largest and fastest growing church in Guatemala—has selected Grass Valley Live Production solutions to outfit its new church in order to produce high-quality programs for church members and viewers.

Daily, Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Dios airs Latin America’s number one rated Christian program on TBN's “Enlace” as well as Daystar’s “Casa de Dios” and “Noches de Gloria”. The programs are seen throughout the U.S., Central and South America, and parts of Europe.

The new production center includes eight LDX Première triax cameras with 3G capable transmission, a Kayak HD production switcher frame with Kayenne XL control panel, a 4-channel K2 Summit 3G media server with AVC-Intra codecs, a 64x64 Concerto routing switcher, and an assortment of GeckoFlex signal processing modules.